Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction

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Felix Goldberg's avatar
Felix Goldberg
Dec 5, 2024Edited

I like the final suggestion - to redraw the lines as West/East rather than Right/Left. I am somewhat involved with the local effort to reclaim a sane Right from the clutches of the local avatar of the ubiquitous fascizoid populist moment - and, man, it's a hard slog. People really like their Right/Left labels because they have become part of their identity. But the world has changed, that's also undeniable. Some people have proposed Liberal/Conservative but I think it's plain wrong (and also I want to be both...). But West/East is a really intriguing suggestion. It does tally well with some of what I have been preaching for some time now and it seems to go to the crux of the matter.

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Robert K Wright's avatar
Robert K Wright
Dec 5, 2024

You say Sachs directed the rise of the post-soviet kleptocracy as if he had the intent to do so, and he is to this day loyal to them. What proof? Then you simply list the arguments he regularly makes as if that is evidence he is somehow a Russian agent. Any similar allegations against Mearsheimer?

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